Counties plan for what a county fair would look like in the middle of a pandemic

COVID-19 is forcing many summer events to cancel or make adjustments, and here in Iowa, a big hallmark of summer is county fairs.

The Delaware County Fair is set to take place less than two months from now. However, according to Jeannie Domeyers, manager of the Delaware County Fair, the pandemic has thrown a curveball to the planning process.

"With the Governor having restrictions in place that we cannot gather, certainly that puts a stink into the plan, I guess," Domeyers said. "At this point, we are trying to plan multiple different contingencies for what this fair would look like based on the regulations that we are under."

Those options include moving forward with a full fair as planned, canceling some of the bigger entertainment events, or just doing a 4H-oriented fair.

Domeyers said they hope Gov. Kim Reynolds lifts more restrictions soon.

"In order to provide the type of entertainment that we provide, certainly we have to have big crowds," Domeyers said. "And if we cannot get to the level that we need to be at to get big crowds, it just does not become financially feasible to do."

The Delaware County Fair usually gets 6,000 to 8,000 visitors per day, but capacity is not the only thing they are taking into consideration.

"As we move forward we are going to need to see signs that the people are willing to come," Domeyers said.

That is why yesterday, they put up a survey on their Facebook page asking people if they would still come considering everything that has happened. The response, Domeyers said, was overwhelming.

"We had an overwhelming majority of about 82% who said yes we would come to the fair," Domeyers said.

One of the biggest issues for many of these smaller county fairs is that time is running out. Domeyers said they need to come up with a definitive solution by mid-June.