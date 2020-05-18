Dubuque mayor urges Congress to provide federal funding for health insurance for Marshallese community

The mayor of a northeast Iowa city is asking the state's U.S. senators and congresswoman to help out a small but significant portion of his community deal with the novel coronavirus.

People who came from the Marshall Islands to the United States after the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on the islands were granted citizenship privileges, but are not full American citizens.

The Marshallese community in Dubuque has seen the impact of the virus first-hand: at least four members of the community have died from the virus. That's 40% of the county's total COVID-19-related fatalities, while the Marshallese only account for around 1% of Dubuque's population.

For that reason, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol is writing Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer asking them for support in getting federal funding to provide health insurance for Marshallese residents.

Buol said the community's "lack of access to medical coverage has had a devastating impact." That impact is even more evident now as COVID-19 spreads.

Gary Collins, CEO of Crescent Community Health Center, said this community faces an uphill fight against the virus.

"I think it is important to know that the virus is not being selective or just because somebody does not have the insurance covers that others have, it is great that we can get these things in place, it could help in the long-run, but what has led up to this particular virus is all those other socio-economic things," Collins said.

Collins added that many of these people work in the service industry, which means they are in constant contact with other people in the community.