Dubuque County Sheriff encourages county officials to move forward with jail renovation program

The Dubuque County Sheriff wants the county to move ahead with a jail renovation project while occupancy numbers in the jail are at a record low.

The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

The project consists of splitting two large rooms that house almost 50 inmates each into smaller rooms. The estimated cost of the project is around $700,000.

Sheriff Joe Kennedy said this would help spread out the inmates to prevent a possible virus outbreak.

"If we were to get one inmate in that pod with COVID it is pretty likely that, before too long, we would have 49 people that have COVID in our jail," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Dubuque County should take advantage of the low occupancy rates to start the project. Later on, he thinks it would get more complicated.

"If we do not have our jail numbers low we are going to have to house them in other counties which, because of COVID, is going to be difficult because a lot of counties do not want to take prisoners from other places and the cost," Kennedy said.

Kennedy added that it generally costs between $55 to $60 a day to house an inmate in another county.