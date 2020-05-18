Iowa infectious disease specialist says second virus infection unlikely

An infectious disease specialist at the University of Iowa says there's still a lot to learn about COVID-19, but it's likely people won't get sick a second time.

Doctor Stanley Perlman has studied coronaviruses for nearly 40 years.

"The odds are that with this infection, you'll have some immunity," Perlman said. "And maybe it will protect people from getting the severe pneumonia. But, of course, the second goal is not only the individual, but to make sure that those people, if they do get reinfected, they have low enough virus, so they can't infect someone else,"

He said researchers want to know if a patient would show symptoms if they get the virus a second time, how sick would a patient get a second time, and if someone with immunity contracts the virus, can they still spread it?

Perlman says these are the critical questions they need to answer.

See the full story on KCCI's website.

