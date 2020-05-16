Alaska's Senator Murkowski discusses how the record relief is used statewide

Alaska tribal communities received record relief to help with the coronavirus aid response. Alaska has fewer than 400 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

"Alaska is one Alaska Airlines flight away from the heart of where that first COVID hotspot was, and so we geared up quickly and aggressively," she said.

Murkowski discusses the impact so far on the fishing industry, the oil industry and tourism. She said it is an "all hands on deck" approach to keep the virus numbers down.

