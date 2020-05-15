Restaurants in Iowa begin process of reopening for dine-in

Emiliano Ramirez is glad to see his restaurant, Salsa's, open its doors to people again.

"I am a people's guy and I love to work with people and I am just happy to see everybody coming back," he said. For him, it feels like the very first day he opened his doors 16 years ago.

"It is going to be kind of like a grand opening for everybody," Ramirez said. He is trying to please his customers as much as he possibly can.

"We are going to try and provide every item in our menu because there is certain shortage on food," he mentioned.

He also needs to follow safety guidelines, like social distancing and constant cleaning. He is asking his customers to follow the rules as well.

"We want everybody to be safe and obviously I want my employees to be safe because they have to go back to their families as well," Ramirez said.

He added that the day started pretty calm. "Right now we are a little slow, especially for lunch," he confessed.

The same happened at Adobos Mexican Grill. Lupita Mendez, an employee at the restaurant, said this could, in part, also be because of the pandemic. Offices nearby are closed so people do not need to go out looking for lunch.

"There is no one who comes out and eats lunch and walks around anymore so it is like unless you are really craving Mexican food, then you are coming down to eat," she said.

They are also implementing new safety measures, like removing some tables in the dining area and putting marks on the floor to let people know where they need to stand while waiting to order.

She said it is all about finding a happy medium.

"There is always going to be that person who thinks it is a very bad idea to open up, but there are some people who really want to come in and eat here," she said. "So we are trying to do like a good middle; we are trying to make everyone happy."