Anheuser-Busch donates more than $920,000 to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

On March 6, Anheuser-Busch donated $920,112 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital to fulfill the promise it made in September 2019.

That promise was that it would match donations made to the hospital, through Carson King's Venmo account, between September 14 and September 30, when the fundraising campaign ended.

Online money transfer company Venmo also agreed to match the contributions that King had received. The total was less than $10,000 at the time.

The UI Center for Advancement said Venmo donated nearly $1 million in October.

The campaign generated more than $3 million for the hospital.