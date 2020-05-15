Waterloo's Urban Farmers Market starts May 16, with safety guidelines

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo’s Urban Farmers Market will begin tomorrow, but with some new guidelines.
The guidelines include: Stay home if you’re sick
Wear a mask while visiting the market
Protect yourself and others by practicing the 6-foot “social distancing guidelines.”
Shop alone; do not visit the market in groups
No children or pets
Do not touch products; allow vendors to assemble your products
Consider asking a friend or family to shop for you if needed
Create a purchase list to expedite your time spent at the market
Wash your hands using the hand washing stations set up at the market.
The hours will be 8 a.m. to noon. The market takes place every Saturday from May 16 through October 31 at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, at 460 Jefferson Street.
For more information about the market, including its Curbside Market Pick-up Program, go to mainstreetwaterloo.org/urban-farmer-s-market.