Former Linn-Mar and Hawkeye runner applies lessons learned on the track to her work as a nurse

She spent her school years running around on a track competing in eastern Iowa, but now she's running around in a different way.

Just like before a big race Former Linn-Mar and Hawkeye standout runner Carolyn Newhouse had to overcome her fears in her rookie year of nursing on a COVID-19 floor at a Hospital in Milwaukee.

"I am in my first year of nursing and everyone tells you it is the hardest so it's been interesting to have this added challenge," she said. "I was really scared when I had my first Covid patient. I remember my educator coming to talk to me and after she went over everything she said are you ready to go in. I was like yeah, but I was so scared."

Carolyn says working on the front lines is not an easy job and it can be very stressful.

"The worry just spreading it to other people if I have a higher exposure and worrying about who I can see and if it's ok."

Newhouse knows all about team work and toughness from her days as an athlete, and she is using that everyday on the COVID-19 floor.

"I think with long-distance running you learn a lot about self-sacrifice," she said. "Which is really applicable to being a nurse because there are a lot of shifts that are so busy that you have to put your own needs aside. My coach and I would always tell us to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Coach Goodell at Linn-Mar would always teach us to be patient and to trust the process and trust my training and that has been helpful."

I am a firm believer that the lessons you learn in sports can help carry through the rest of your life. Thanks to Carolyn and all the healthcare workers risking their lives to help save ours.