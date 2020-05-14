Wisconsin businesses start to reopen after Supreme Court's ruling

Jeff Bowar says the news he could reopen his Leisure Time Sports Bar and Bowl caught him off guard.

"It did surprise me and the early opening surprised me as well," he said.

That is one reason why he is waiting until Friday to open his restaurant. Even though he does not have to, he wants to put in precautions so customers feel safe.

"50% would put us at around 100 people minus what we do in the bowling alley," he said.

Waiting lets his team spread tables apart and clean everything. He said he is lucky his restaurant is spacious.

"For some of the smaller bars that is going to be a challenge," Bowar said.

Jim's Bar was open today. Scott Shulka, the manager, said people were eager to come back in.

"My phone was pretty busy last night with wondering if we were gonna be open up and people wanting to swing in and be our first customers back, but I told them 'Well, you better wait outside until 11:00 a.m. because that is when we are opening back up," he said. "I think there is going be a lot of people around today."

But he, too, says he is taking precautions, that includes asking people to stay at their tables to avoid groups gathering.

"We want to be open but we want everyone to be safe," he said.

Both businesses are taking precautions even though it is not required. That is because they say that is what customers want.

"We all want to get through this and the last thing that we need is a second wave of this thing to hit two or three months down the road," Bowar said. "That would just be devastating and it could happen if we are not careful with the whole situation."

"Go out and have fun but be safe while you are doing it so we do not have to go back to another shutdown period," Shulka said.