Proctor & Gamble to maintain operations at Iowa City plant, add more staff and production

Proctor & Gamble announced it will maintain operations at its Iowa City Beauty Care plant as well as invest in more staff and production capabilities.

This comes after the company made an announcement two years ago that it was cutting 500 jobs and moving its shampoo, conditioner and body wash production lines to a newer plant in West Virginia.

However, after conducting studies, the company changed its plans.

“Over the past two years, Procter & Gamble has been conducting a variety of studies to help determine the future of our Iowa City plant," said Jason Jackson, Plant Manager, P&G Iowa City Beauty Care. "One thing’s become obvious to us: we need both Iowa City and our Tabler Station plants to meet the emerging needs of our North America business. The strong performance of Iowa City’s workforce, and the community’s culture of innovation were important factors in making this decision for our future.”

The company will maintain some of its Hair Care operations at the site in addition to its Oral Rinse production. The company says the site will produce a variety of products including some existing and some new forms to support innovation plans.

As a result of the site's new production plans, the company anticipates it will be able to add more job opportunities. The Iowa City site has been hiring since September.

“Iowa City’s strong culture of innovation and our community’s workforce is a perfect match for P&G’s new innovation plans," said Kate Moreland, President, Iowa City Area Development Group. "We’re happy that they will be maintaining some of their operations in our community, and look forward to being a part of the company’s future innovations.”

The Iowa City Beauty Care plant has produced more than 200 drums of hand sanitizer, some of which has been donated locally to hospitals and the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency.