Nearly 17,000 unemployment claims filed last week in Iowa

Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 16,735 initial unemployment claims filed between May 3 and May 9.

That number is down nearly 8,000 from a week ago.

There were 15,411 claims by people who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 claims by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

IWD reported 191,257 total continuing weekly unemployment claims.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (4,065), self-employed or independent contractor, etc. (2,103), health care and social assistance (1,865), accommodation and food services (1,269) and retail trade (1,133).

During this week $108,219,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits were paid. A total of $547,345,200 in benefits have been paid since April 4.

A total of 13,075 Iowans were paid a total of $7,010,336.34 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week ending on May 2.

