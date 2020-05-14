Des Moines mayor disagrees with Gov. Reynolds about reopening businesses

While Iowa is starting to see a decrease in daily average cases, that's not the case for one part of the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed more than 2,500 cases of COVID-19 in Polk County.

Des Moines' Mayor thinks opening up his portion of the state is premature.

"Medical direction tells us we need to have two weeks of a downturn before we should lessen any of our restrictions," Mayor Frank Cownie said. "We haven't seen it, and we're not yet sure when the surge is gonna peak."

City officials project a loss of $18 million for every 60 days the city is shut down.

Des Moines put restrictions in place back on March 15th, meaning the city will hit the 60-day mark tomorrow, but officials believe they will see millions in additional losses in the upcoming months.

