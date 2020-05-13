Dubuque businesses prepare to reopen as looser restrictions approach

Some business owners in Dubuque are excited for the opportunity to reopen, with some restrictions still in place, to customers later this week after Gov. Kim Reynolds dialed back coronavirus rules.

A list of sanitation and social distancing procedures hangs on a machine at True Fitness in Dubuque. Gyms in Dubuque County and 21 others that had extended coronavirus restrictions will be able to reopen to 50 percent capacity, with other limits, on Friday. Photo date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Shot Tower Inn has been in Dubuque for 54 years. James Kunnert, owner of the restaurant, said that, like most businesses, it suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It hurts when you do not have your bartenders, your wait staff," Kunnert said. "Our main core of employees really put in a lot of work."

But now, they are ecstatic to welcome back customers for dine-in, even if it is just at 50 percent capacity.

"This week we are having employee meetings and training them on the distancing, cleaning, and sanitizing everything," Kunnert said. "We are excited to get going again."

At True Fitness, Kimberly David, owner of the gym, said there was a genuine fear that Reynolds was not going to ease restrictions.

"We were hoping that was what she was going to say yesterday, so we got a little concerned that maybe she was going to move it out for a couple of more weeks," David said.

David said she is now preparing to reopen her gym on Saturday. She said gym members cannot wait to be back.

"Our people have been chomping at the bit to get back," David said. "Our members are extremely excited."

In the meantime, they are cleaning thoroughly and adding extra classes to spread people apart. They are also separating benches and workout machines to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

These stipulations do slightly affect the work of Connor Weitz, a fitness trainer at the gym.

"We will not be able to be in close contact but, for the most part, in open space, we will be able to do the majority of the things we need to do without being extremely close to one another," Weitz said.

Weitz said he is more than willing to reinvent his workouts if that means that he can see his clients again.

"It is one of the best feelings in the world to hear that we are able to get back to doing what we enjoy," Weitz said.