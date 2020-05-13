Motorcoach drivers rally in Washington looking for relief

Bus drivers from around the country are in Washington this week looking for help. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the motorcoach industry hard resulting in widespread layoffs and furloughs.

Buses and motor coaches circle the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, as part of a rally to raise awareness of the industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Industry leaders say the entire industry is seeing things come to a screeching halt. They say roughly 90 percent of workers are either laid off or furloughed. More than 500 drivers representing all 50 states are rolling around DC streets to send a message to federal leaders that they want more relief money.

John Adams, a driver from Dothan, AL says the CARES Act relief package was not enough to hold them and their families over.

"We're totally shutdown. We have no income, no revenue stream at all. So we're relying on what money we had to survive on," said Adams.

Lawmakers are considering another round of relief funding for Americans, though it is unclear if there will be specific carveouts for the motorcoach industry.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced a multi-trillion dollar package on Tuesday that she says aims to further assist with the health and economic fight around the country.

