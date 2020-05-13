Lindale Mall updates code of conduct for May 13 reopening

Lindale Mall announced an updated code of conduct for customers to follow, with guidelines related to COVID-19.

This follows the mall’s announcement that it plans to reopen Wednesday with reduced hour.

The code of conduct includes:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.



Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.



Do not gather in groups.



Do not move tables or seating within the food court or other common areas.



Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.



Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.



If applicable, follow line queuing procedures provided by tenant(s) and/or center management.



If applicable, adhere to the limit on the number of people permitted inside each individual tenant’s store at one time.

