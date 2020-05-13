Nurse to Nurse hotline created to support nurses during pandemic

The Iowa Nurses Association started a new hotline to provide support for nurses across the state during the pandemic.

Nurse to Nurse is a confidential, no-charge hotline where nurses can share their stresses and concerns. The calls are answered by nurses who volunteer for the hotline.

Lisa Caffery, President of the Iowa Nurses Association says the task force has been very useful for Iowa nurses since are also caring for non-COVID-19 patients.

"People are still having heart attack. People are still needing to see their doctors, so the nurses are having to move in and out of that crisis mode back into their regular care pattern," Caffery said.

Caffery said Iowans can help nurses by following COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen in the state.

Nurses needing help can call the hotline at 515-650-2295.

