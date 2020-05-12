Local businesses start looking into possible reopenings

Chris Krause owns Five Seasons Hair and Beard Studio in Cedar Rapids, which has been shut down now for almost two months.​

Chairs sit empty at Five Seasons Hair and Beard Studio in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Barbershops and salons have been closed in Iowa for several weeks to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

"If we are not doing these haircuts then we are not making any money," Krause said.

Krause said the plan is to reopen their doors to the public this weekend regardless of whether Gov. Kim Reynolds loosens state coronavirus safety restrictions or not.​

"I feel like, if no one speaks up and nobody fights, then they are just going to keep extending the shutdown," Krause said. "Give us the freedom to make those decisions for ourselves."

Starting this weekend, the studio will only accept people who come alone and with an appointment already set up.​ They are also removing all of the chairs in the waiting area to avoid people grouping together.​

Krause said the response from their clients has been incredible.​

"Our customers seem really comfortable about coming in and that has really made us feel like we made the right decision," Krause said.

In downtown Cedar Rapids, Brett Klein, owner of Grin N' Goose, said opening up at 50 percent capacity is just unrealistic for them.

"You have your Alliant bill, your gas bill, you have all the other added stuff but you are not bringing in as much revenue as to what you are putting out," Klein said. "Money-wise, it is not worth being open to dine in because of all of the restrictions."

Klein says he is waiting until restrictions are lifted beyond that 50 percent capacity to fully open his restaurant.​