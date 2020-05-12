State outlines criteria for Remdesivir distribution

During the state’s Tuesday’s press conference, Sarah Reisetter, Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, discussed the state's plan to distribute the 400 vials of Remdesivir it received.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the drug on May 1.

Remdesivir can be used for both adults and children hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness. The drug has been shown, in clinical trials, to shorten recovery time for some patients.

Reisetter said Iowa has, at this time, 400 vials of the drug, which will be distributed by the State Hygienic Laboratory to areas based on the following criteria:

The number of hospitalized patients in an area



The number of patients in an intensive care unit in an area



The trends in those numbers over the last month



The trends in disease activity, including new cases, over the past two weeks

