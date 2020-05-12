State outlines criteria for Remdesivir distribution

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - During the state’s Tuesday’s press conference, Sarah Reisetter, Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, discussed the state's plan to distribute the 400 vials of Remdesivir it received.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the drug on May 1.
Remdesivir can be used for both adults and children hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness. The drug has been shown, in clinical trials, to shorten recovery time for some patients.
Reisetter said Iowa has, at this time, 400 vials of the drug, which will be distributed by the State Hygienic Laboratory to areas based on the following criteria:
Reisetter said the Iowa Department of Public Health is working with infectious disease clinicians, pharmacists and hospitals across the state to establish the criteria as they quickly distribute the medicine.
Reisetter said patients will require 6-11 vials for treatment depending on their needs.
The drug is administered intravenously to patients hospitalized with severe disease.
The state classifies severe disease as: low blood oxygen levels, or those who need oxygen therapy, or more intensive breathing support, such as a mechanical ventilator.
The drug has been distributed to state health departments at no extra cost.
The distribution to Iowa is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest effort to provide 14,400 vials of the medicine to state health departments.