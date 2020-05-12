Gov. Reynolds delays decisions about May 15's expiring mitigation restrictions

Gov. Reynolds, during her Tuesday press conference, delayed her announcement of decisions related to the May 15 expiration of mitigation restrictions outlined in the disaster emergency proclamation.

This follows her Monday press conference in which she said she expected to have updates about further plans to reopen the state.

She said she is still reviewing information with her team and the Iowa Department of Public Health and will have further announcements during her press conference on Wednesday.

“I know that Iowans and businesses are eager to know what’s next, but as I’ve said all along, these decisions must be made carefully and be driven by data,” Reynolds said. “And I look forward to providing that update tomorrow.”

She also clarified the uptick in positive cases shown on the state’s website Tuesday.

Of today’s 539 new positive cases reported, 319 were among Iowans who were tested in Nebraska between April 28 and April 30, who were tied to a processing plant. Though the people who had tested positive received their results, the reporting back to the state was delayed.