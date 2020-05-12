Federal government to give states $11 billion to increase coronavirus testing

President Trump says $11 billion from the COVID-19 stimulus fund will help states boost coronavirus testing.

Governors have said expanding coronavirus testing is crucial to reopening states.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says more than nine million coronavirus tests have been performed nationwide.

The president says the country is doing about 300,000 tests a day. This compares to 150,000 tests from just three weeks ago.

President Trump says Americans who need a test can get one, but states have reported long wait times for results and shortages of testing materials, including swabs.