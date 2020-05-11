Positive coronavirus cases rise in Allamakee County as state sends strike team to Agri Star plant

Gov. Kim Reynolds mentioned today that the reason for the rise in positive cases in Allamakee County is because the state sent a strike team to the AgriStar plant last week.

The water tower at the Agri Star meat processing plant in Postville on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

In a press release, the Allamakee County Emergency Management revealed that over 400 workers in that facility have been tested for coronavirus.

Reynolds said the state is following procedures used with other manufacturing and processing plants in the state. She said the idea is to provide confidence to employees as to where the virus activity is happening within the plant.

"It helps us help the employees that have tested positive to begin a road to recovery and then as they work through the timeline that they need to recover then, again, they feel they have the confidence to return back to work and to return to a safe environment," Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that businesses also need to do their part.

"Making sure we are providing them the PPE that they need and that the businesses are doing what they can on the inside of the facility to continue practicing social distance, to continue to do the temperature check before they enter the facility," Reynolds said.

A representative with Allamakee Public Health said that they are reaching out to people who test positive for the virus every day to track their progress.