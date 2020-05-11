Charter bus drivers' rally rolling to Washington, D.C. to ask Congress for help

Charter bus operators across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus, with many sitting in garages because they have nothing booked through June.

That is why a group of Hawkeye Stages drivers from Decorah is joining hundreds of other charter companies for a rolling rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, May 13. The Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness rally hopes to bring attention to the struggles the industry is facing.

Jake Hildebrand, a driver with Hawkeye Stages, started his journey to Washington today, first meeting around 18 other buses in Minnesota. He said they need financial help from Congress if they are to survive this crisis.

"The first three acts that they have done so far have provided relief for the airlines, cruises, Amtrak, but the motorcoach industry has not received a dime," Hildebrand said.

The event will take place this Wednesday at the Capitol and National Mall in Washington.