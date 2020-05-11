Gov. Reynolds to follow a 'modified quarantine plan' after potential exposure to COVID-19

Gov. Reynolds, during her Monday press conference, said she had ‘no direct contact’ with the Vice President’s aide, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

This follows the announcement on Friday that two White House staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I will follow a modified quarantine plan, similar to what Dr. Fauci and other White House administration members have announced that they’re doing,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ temperature will be taken daily, which included a test taken Monday morning that was negative.

She also said she’d practice social distancing and wear a mask when having interactions with others, which will be minimal, and that she’d stay home if she felt any symptoms.

In addition to these precautions, most of her team will be working from home during this time.

Over the next few days she and her team may adjust their routine to accommodate the situation and that she would keep Iowans updated about potential changes.

Reynolds said that while she normally wears a face mask, she doesn't wear one during her press conferences.