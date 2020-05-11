Physicians' Clinic of Iowa to extend hours at Cedar Rapids clinic, implement more protections

Physicians' Clinic of Iowa is extending its hours following Gov. Reynolds' order to resume elective surgeries and procedures.

Starting May 11, PCI's Cedar Rapids campus is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PCI says the extended hours will allow the clinic to spread appointments out to allow for social distancing guidelines.

Staff will continue to screen visitors at the entrance to the building. Because of this, some entrances will be closed so that staff can better funnel visitors to screening areas.

Guidelines for visitor include:

Wear a mask to appointments



Respect social distancing guidelines



Wash hands frequently



Stay home if sick



Limit the number of caretakers/escorts coming to appointments



Cover coughs & sneezes

