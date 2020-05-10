Dubuque business uses creative talents to help health care professionals

FGC Creative helps businesses look their very best.​ They create merchandise for marketing.​

Ricky Garner, the owner of the company, said that, like many other companies, they have suffered because of the pandemic.​

"We were experiencing some tough times, loss of revenue with the events and other businesses being forced to close," he said.

The slowdown gave them time to re-think.​

"We just kind of thought of how we could use the resources that we had developed over the last five years to try to make a difference," he said.

A couple of brainstorming sessions led them to partner with the non-profit Direct Relief to create the domain CovidRelief.com. They created this website to sell shirts with messages in support of health care workers.

The entire process takes place in-house at FGC Creative. ​ First, they design and screen-print the shirt. Then, that shirt gets mailed to the buyer's home. All of the profits go into buying necessary equipment, including personal protective equipment, for health care professionals.

Garner said this effort could not be possible without the help of the entire team.

"We have eight people here and it took all eight of us," he said. "All hands on deck."

Abigail Handke, whose mother is an ER nurse, is part of that team.​ She said that being able to help out her mom by simply doing her job is a rewarding experience.

"To know that I can do something in design to help what she's doing and help the courage of so many other people is just a great feeling.," she said. "It is definitely good knowing that someone is looking out for them as well and trying to make sure that things are moving forward and that they can still do their jobs."