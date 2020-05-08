Dyersville woman creates unique fundraiser to raise money for American Cancer Society

A Dyersville woman has found a unique way to contribute to the American Cancer Society in the middle of the pandemic.

Cindy Willenborg is a big supporter of Relay for Life and, since big gatherings are still not allowed, she came up with the idea of a shoe drive.

She created the "Kicking Cancer to the Curb" fundraiser. The idea is to collect pairs of all types of shoes: sneakers, boots, and even sandals. Her goal is to reach at least 2,500 bags by June 15.

She partnered with the non-profit Funds2Orgs, who will buy these shoes from her and deliver them to people in other countries who are in need.​ The money raised will go to the American Cancer Society.​

Cindy said the response so far has been fantastic.​ She has been pleasantly surprised to receive donations from all across the country, including states like Montana and Nevada.

She mentioned many generations of her family have battled cancer, which is why this cause means so much to her.​