Kennedy Mall reopens its doors but most stores decide to remain closed

Kennedy Mall opened its doors today for the first time in almost two months.​

Kennedy Mall is the site of an active shooter drill on Friday night, August 30. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Even though many stores have yet to let customers in, others, like TradeHome Shoes opened as soon as they got the chance.​ Bill Megia, general store manager, said it was time to get back to business.

"It wasn't a very difficult decision," he said. "When it's time to get to it, it's time to get to it."

Megia said he is glad to be able to open back up after having to close because of the virus.​

"As Shakespeare said, it was sweet sorrow," he said. "We were sad to go but we were glad to do our part."

The governor's proclamation allowing malls to open still limits them at 50 percent capacity, so foot traffic has to be limited by design.​

"It's been surprisingly busy for what I was expecting," he confessed.

Food courts and play areas are also closed, but Auntie Anne's is serving up pretzels, dips, and drinks. ​Sarah Pelletier, manager of Auntie Anne's, said many other Auntie Anne's were able to stay open because they are located outside of malls., but they weren't so lucky.

"We closed in the middle of March and today is our first day opening up so we're very excited about that," she said.

Pelletier said food safety has always been important, but with the pandemic, keeping people healthy is now also a big priority.​

​

"We have a sheet that all of our employees fill out when they come to work that they aren't feeling any symptoms, that they haven't been around anyone that had COVID-19 and that they aren't running a fever," she mentioned.

She said they have already received requests for delivery, but she hopes to see her customers in person soon.​

"We want people to know that we're practicing safe procedure," she said. "We're excited to have our customers back and we miss them."