Northeast Iowa Food Bank: "We have not run out of food, and we don’t anticipate that happening anytime soon.”

An Iowa food bank is combating rumors that their food supply has run dry amid high unemployment and growing COVID-19 cases.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Cedar Valley Food Pantry says it isn’t true.

“Despite growing concerns of grocery shortages across the nation, we are confident that our long-term food-sourcing plan will continue to allow us to distribute food through all of our programs and to our partners across northeast Iowa,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Thanks to the generosity of the community, we can acquire food through a variety of local and national partnerships. We have not run out of food, and we don’t anticipate that happening anytime soon.”

The food bank says the amount of food individuals are able to receive has stayed consistent despite the pandemic and its impact on people and the food supply chain.

Prather attributes the food banks continued ability to meet Iowan’s needs without interruption to donations received at the onset of the pandemic.

Using the Cedar Valley Food Pantry as a benchmark, the food bank says it isn’t unusual for an individual or family to take home 100 pounds of groceries.

“As long as the generosity of northeast Iowans continue, I’m confident in our team’s ability to secure, store, and distribute food to families in need, throughout northeast Iowa,” Prather said.

The Cedar Valley Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles while staff load it with food.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides food and groceries to about 200 nonprofit organizations as well as individuals in need of food assistance.

For more information visit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank's website or call 319-235-0507.

