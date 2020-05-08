Washington County Hospitals and Clinics to offer COVID-19 Quick Test Clinic

Washington County Hospitals and Clinics announced it will begin offering a Quick Test Clinic on May 11 to test individuals expected to COVID-19.

WCHC says the move is due to a decreasing need for the Respiratory Triage Clinic it established on March 18 to see patients with symptoms related to COVID-19. WCHC says it has seen a decrease in the number of individuals reporting respiratory illness over the past three weeks.

The Triage Clinic will be decommissioned on May 8, but it will continue to function as a Quick Test Clinic starting on May 11.

The Quick Test Clinic will be located at 418 East Polk Street on the hospital's campus.

WCHC says it will not accept walk-in appointments. The clinic will still pre-screen patients by having them call (319) 653-7291 first.