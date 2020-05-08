Hair salon owners frustrated they must remain closed

While the governor's proclamation allows some businesses to reopen today, many other businesses still have to stay closed.

One business left off of the list is hair salons. Stacey Spillum is the owner of Pure Hair and Beauty Lounge in Davenport.

She says she is frustrated that her business has to stay closed, while others including tanning salons can now start to open.

Spillum says she is already following guidance from the health department and making appropriate changes.

"The openings that have recently happened are a little bit misleading,” Spillum said. “We already by the health department have to follow health codes, and we have a license for that. We know the proper ways of sanitizing and looking out for the health of everybody."

For right now, the salon is continuing to offer products to customers for curb side pickup.

Current restrictions will leave salons and other businesses closed through May 15th.

