Dubuque-based non-profit offering free meals to mothers on May 8

The Dubuque-based non-profit, Project Rooted, announced it's serving free grab and go Mother's Day meals during the no-cost lunch pickup on May 8.

The meals can be picked up at all Project Rooted distributions sites, including Convivium Urban Farmstead, Romper Stomper Childcare Center, Resources Unite, Peosta Elementary, Epworth Elementary and Drexler Middle School, while supplies last.

Project Rooted said the lunches are intended to celebrate moms with young children (0-18) who utilize the non-profit's services on a regular basis.

The non-profit is accepting monetary donations for this event, and its other efforts, through a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/projectrooted

Project Rooted has served more than 20,000 meals to kids in need during the school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

