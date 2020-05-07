Cattle and hog farmers struggle to keep farms afloat; say this could cause meat shortage

Dillon Streets is a full-time cattle farmer in Iowa.​ He said cattle and hog farmers are taking big hits.​

"As of yesterday morning, we were losing on average 200 to 300 dollars per hit," he said. "Which is frustrating because at this time the consumer is paying record beef prices at the grocery store; highest it has ever been in history."

​

Streets said meat processing plants are the ones to blame because they hold all the power.​ He added that packers pay very little for the meat and then charge much more to customers.

"The packer is making anywhere from, you hear reports, a thousand to two thousand dollars per hit for having these animals for five days," he said.

Streets thinks it is time for Congress to look into this issue.​

"These companies we are talking about are so big that we cannot do anything about it," he said.

Now the Attorneys General from 11 different states, including Iowa, are getting involved by asking the Department of Justice to examine the competitive dynamics of the industry.​

The nation's meat processing market is highly concentrated, with the four largest beef processors controlling 80 percent of U.S. beef processing.​

In the meantime, farmers, like Ben Bader, are looking for avenues to get their products to customers.​

​

​"What I am hoping to find is at least those people out there who can process themselves and just connect with us and we can try and save some of that meat that will otherwise go to waste," he said.

Bader said that, if nothing changes soon, the impact on farmers could be devastating.

"If this goes on much longer there will be a lot of family farms that might not make it through this," Bader said. Streets agreed with him.

"In reality, if it stays like this for the next couple of years, the way the prices are right now, we will be bankrupt and we will not be farming," he said.