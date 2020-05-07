Police warn of new twist on grandparent scam

Dubuque police report that a citizen came to them to report a new twist on a grandparent scam.

That citizen told police that a person called them posing as a grandson and that the grandson had been in an accident and needed money as soon as possible to cover court costs.

The citizen was then instructed to withdrawal $16,900 from their bank account. They were to take that money to a local UPS store where a shipping label was already paid for, for them to send the money.

The money was sent and they received another call requesting $22,000. The bank that the citizen was using believed that the person was being scammed and stopped the citizen from withdrawing any more money.

Police say they have seen scams like this, but involving UPS to send money is new. They suggest that if you get a call from someone claiming to be a family member in desperate need of money, contact a trusted family member before doing anything.