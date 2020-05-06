Iowa City Parade of Homes moved to August

The 53rd annual Greater Iowa City Area HBA Parade of Homes has been rescheduled for the first two weekends in August 2020.

The event is typically held in June, but is being moved due to COVID-19 concerns in Johnson County and the surrounding area.

“There’s still a demand to see what’s new in designs, materials and more," said Mitchell Manning, of Sobaski Abbey Carpet & Floor and the 2020 Parade of Homes Committee Chair. "We’re confident that by August we can safely hold the Parade of Homes and are looking at many possibilities on how to accomplish this. A fantastic new feature already planned as part of this year’s parade is a virtual tour – sponsored by MidAmerican Energy – to be released following the parade’s conclusion.”

The specific dates in August are as follows:



Saturday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 2: Noon – 5 p.m.



Tuesday, Aug. 4: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Thursday, Aug. 6: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 9: Noon – 5 p.m. The 23rd Remodelers Parade dates and times are:



Saturday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

