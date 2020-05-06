State Auditor calls for more transparency in the COVID-19 numbers released

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand says there needs to be more transparency when it comes to COVID-19 cases at businesses in the state, including meat packing plants.

Iowa state auditor Rob Sand enters the Iowa House chambers to listen to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deliver her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

He says HIPAA does not prevent companies from releasing the number of positive cases at their facilities.

According to state criteria, that information can be released when 10 percent of a plant's employees test positive. But Sand says that number is too high.

"Why is it that only when 10 percent of the workforce is sick do we then care about that outbreak?” Sand said. “What about nine? What about eight? Those numbers are important for the public to have, too."

