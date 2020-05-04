Dubuque County Sheriff's Office taking steps to prevent jail coronavirus outbreak

The transmissibility of the novel coronavirus is a big concern for facilities that have people living together in close quarters, and that includes jails and prisons.

The side of a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office patrol car on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Veronica Fowler, communications director with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa, said the ACLU has been vocal about its concern for the safety of jail staff and inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being arrested for robbery or something like that should not be a death sentence," Fowler said.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his office shares the same concern.

"Obviously, with the confined spaces up there if we were to get a respiratory illness like this in the jail it would take off like wildfire," Kennedy said.

For that reason, they are now letting more people who commit small misdemeanors leave without going to jail.

"We are doing more site release now where we bring the person in, they have their mugshots and fingerprints taken, and then we release them to a responsible family member or friend," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said, back in February and before the pandemic reached Iowa, the jail roster was 190. Now it is down to 100. He added, however, that that does not mean everyone gets a get-out-of-jail-free card.

"We are not just going to release people because of a threat of illness," Kennedy said. "We want to make sure that, although we are doing the best we can for public safety, that we are also being fair about it."

It is still unknown whether this new practice will continue beyond the pandemic. The ACLU hopes this, at least, starts meaningful conversations.

"If we learn anything from this crisis I hope that one thing might be that we ask, 'why do we incarcerate so many people? Is it just to punish them or is it to truly keep communities safe?'" Fowler said. "That should be the end goal: how do we keep communities safe?"