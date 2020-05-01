Delaware County starts slow re-opening process

Sharon Hansen-Hasara is one of the first customers to dine in at April's Downtown Diner since Governor Kim Reynolds lifted some precaution rules for over 70 counties in Iowa. She traveled more than 30 miles to eat here on Friday.

One of the biggest concerns with some counties reopening is that people will start traveling across county lines from areas with more coronavirus cases. Even though her county has not still reopened, Sharon said she is not worried about infecting people in Delaware County.

"I had been on vacation and I self-quarantined then when I came back for two weeks and then everything was shut down," she said.

Sharon is happy about being back at her favorite restaurant, despite the commute.

"I think it is totally worth it to come," she said. "It is a great chance to get out."

But, even if she wanted to try something new, it is not like she had many options. Most restaurants in Manchester are still closed for dine-in, so, Hannah Clemen, a waitress at April's Downtown Diner, said they are trying to capitalize on that opportunity.

"We knew that we wanted to open up as soon as we could because there are not a lot of restaurants in Manchester," she said.

They are following Governor Reynolds' guidelines, like keeping tables six feet apart, wearing masks and gloves, and keeping occupancy below 50 percent.

For them, it's a joy getting to see their customers again.

"Oh, it's amazing!" Clemen said. "I love seeing all of our customers every day and I have gotten almost teary-eyed a couple of times today about it because it is just great to see everyone today and be able to interact with them."