Researchers may have found a safe way to connect multiple people to one ventilator

Researchers say pressure-controlled ventilation may be a safe way to connect multiple patients to a single ventilator.

Researchers from the University of Iowa, Boston University and the University of Connecticut worked with a team at ProtoStudios in Iowa City to make a 3D printed modification of a standard respiratory product to achieve a design that provided experimental evidence of a safe and independent way to connect multiple patients to a single ventilator.

David Kaczka, MD, PhD, associate professor in the departments of anesthesia, biomedical engineering, and radiology at the University of Iowa, says the worldwide shortage of ventilation machines forced some overwhelmed hospitals to consider treating multiple COVID-19 patients using a single ventilator.

Kaczka says the first question is safety. It needs to be safe for everyone connected to the ventilator and the patient needs to better off than if they were not connected to a ventilator.

“Any substantial alteration of one patient’s respiratory system, for better or for worse, could be catastrophic for all connected patients if you don’t have a way to control individual pressure and tidal volumes,” Kaczka says.

The problem Kaczka is referring to is the very reason several professional societies issued a joint statement against the practice. But Kaczka says the rising demand for ventilators during the pandemic made investigating necessary.

The researchers tested both Volume-controlled ventilation (VCV) and pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV) in computer simulations and on mechanical test lungs. The results they found were that PCV lowered the risk of catastrophic lung damage and provided more control over the gas flow and tidal volume each patient received.

In fact, VCV was found to pose multiple problems including gas flow shunting, where patients get more or less flow than they need. But PCP avoided most of the problems seen with VCV.

“With PCV, each patient is exposed to a constant inspiratory pressure, and will receive a tidal volume commensurate with their own respiratory compliance,” Kaczka said. “In our method, each patient receives an independent PEEP (positive end-expiratory pressure), so we are able to customize the treatment for each patient as if they each had their own ventilator.”

A paper called, "Shared Ventilation in the Era of COVID-19: A Theoretical Consideration of the Dangers and Potential Solutions,” includes the researchers' findings. It has been accepted for publication in the Journal Respiratory Care, but is not available to the public yet.

Kaczka said anyone interested to read the paper can contact him at david-kaczka@uiowa.edu.