Dubuque Community School District sets up free WiFi zones during online learning period

Even before schools closed for the year, the Dubuque Community School District knew it had an issue: how to reach students without the internet.​ Solving that became the job of Coby Culbertson, Chief Technology Officer of the school district.​

"We thought to ourselves: why don't we look at putting some outdoor wireless access point at some of our facilities?" Culbertson said.

The first issue, which was regulations, went away quickly.

"The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) did give out a notice saying that, during the pandemic, schools are able to become community-wide broadband access points," he said.

It cost the district less than $20,000 because of discounts from vendors.​

"The vendor that we purchased the access points from did give out substantial discounts because of the situation for school districts who wanted to take opportunities with this," he said.

People interested in utilizing the WiFi service should first pull in to the school's parking lot. People with district-owned devices, like laptops, can still connect to the district's network, but they've also opened it up to the community so people who don't have these devices can access their public network.​

Culbertson said the idea is to have people stay in their cars to follow social distancing rules.​

"If we see a need that we are having a lot of people congregate at some point and time we would probably put some additional signage," he added.

He hopes that this will show how important internet connectivity is for school districts.​

"We will look at broadband connectivity as something very important for us to continue remote learning," he added. "It is something that we rely on heavily."

The locations that will have free WiFi access are:

Alta Vista Campus: Bus Lane

Audubon Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot

Bryant Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot

Carver Elementary School: Bus Lane

Eisenhower Elementary School: Upper Staff Parking Lot

Fulton Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot

Hempstead High School: Bus Lane and Main Entrance (Flagpole) Parking Lot

Hoover Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot

Irving Elementary School: Main Parking Lot

Jefferson Middle School: Rear Parking Lot

Kennedy Elementary School: Bus Lane

Lincoln Elementary School: Bus Lane

Marshall Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot

Prescott Elementary School: Bus Lane

Roosevelt Middle School: Front Drop Off by Library and Rear Bus Lane

Sageville Elementary School: Bus Lane

Senior High School: Bus Lane and Main Parking Lot Near Dalzell Field Ticket Booth

Table Mound Elementary School: Main Parking Lot Near Entrance

Washington Middle School: Parking Lot Near Smokestack