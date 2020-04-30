Dubuque Community School District sets up free WiFi zones during online learning period

DUBUQUE, IOWA (KCRG) Even before schools closed for the year, the Dubuque Community School District knew it had an issue: how to reach students without the internet. Solving that became the job of Coby Culbertson, Chief Technology Officer of the school district.
"We thought to ourselves: why don't we look at putting some outdoor wireless access point at some of our facilities?" Culbertson said.
The first issue, which was regulations, went away quickly.
"The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) did give out a notice saying that, during the pandemic, schools are able to become community-wide broadband access points," he said.
It cost the district less than $20,000 because of discounts from vendors.
"The vendor that we purchased the access points from did give out substantial discounts because of the situation for school districts who wanted to take opportunities with this," he said.
People interested in utilizing the WiFi service should first pull in to the school's parking lot. People with district-owned devices, like laptops, can still connect to the district's network, but they've also opened it up to the community so people who don't have these devices can access their public network.
Culbertson said the idea is to have people stay in their cars to follow social distancing rules.
"If we see a need that we are having a lot of people congregate at some point and time we would probably put some additional signage," he added.
He hopes that this will show how important internet connectivity is for school districts.
"We will look at broadband connectivity as something very important for us to continue remote learning," he added. "It is something that we rely on heavily."
The locations that will have free WiFi access are:
Alta Vista Campus: Bus Lane
Audubon Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot
Bryant Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot
Carver Elementary School: Bus Lane
Eisenhower Elementary School: Upper Staff Parking Lot
Fulton Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot
Hempstead High School: Bus Lane and Main Entrance (Flagpole) Parking Lot
Hoover Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot
Irving Elementary School: Main Parking Lot
Jefferson Middle School: Rear Parking Lot
Kennedy Elementary School: Bus Lane
Lincoln Elementary School: Bus Lane
Marshall Elementary School: Staff Parking Lot
Prescott Elementary School: Bus Lane
Roosevelt Middle School: Front Drop Off by Library and Rear Bus Lane
Sageville Elementary School: Bus Lane
Senior High School: Bus Lane and Main Parking Lot Near Dalzell Field Ticket Booth
Table Mound Elementary School: Main Parking Lot Near Entrance
Washington Middle School: Parking Lot Near Smokestack