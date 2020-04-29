After previous civic effort to save it, Flexsteel decides to close Dubuque manufacturing plant

The announcement of plans to close a Dubuque manufacturing business is still reverberating for workers and the local officials who had hoped this day wouldn't come.

The exterior of the Flexsteel manufacturing facility in Dubuque on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Cory Schmit has worked at Flexsteel for a few years, but that will come to an end in June when the manufacturing facility closes. He said the news of the layoff did not come as a surprise at all.

"We kind of figured something like this was going to happen," Schmit said. "It was just a matter of time."

Besides the employees now left jobless during a pandemic, Rick Dickinson, president of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, said the loss of a major employer is a blow Dubuque had thought it had avoided.​

"The herculean efforts this community took three years ago to build a new facility," Dickinson said. "It means that, although we did everything we could, it didn't work."

Three years ago, the City of Dubuque and the nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives partnered to keep Flexsteel from moving its operations.​ That partnership included $10 million in tax incentives and help to build a new facility.​

Now Flexsteel is breaking its promise to keep jobs there.​

"Every year, at the end of December, Flexsteel is required to provide verification of number of employees at the site," Dickinson said. "If they don't have a number by December 31, 2020, then they will not be receiving any tax increment financing benefit that was originally provided in the offer."

Dickinson added that this situation is an anomaly in Dubuque.​

"I have been in this organization for 25 years and this is only the second time where a company that we threw all of our resources at to try and save it did not work out," Dickinson said.

Dickinson said that is why this will not change the approach to keep other businesses, but for employees like Schmit, it is now a waiting game.​

"We just want some answers as to what is going on," Schmit said.

Flexsteel will continue to maintain its headquarters in Dubuque.