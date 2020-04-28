Churches evaluate whether to start offering in-person services amid pandemic

Governor Kim Reynolds' announcement that churches could start offering public services took pastors in Dubuque by surprise.

The sanctuary at New Life Church in Dubuque sits empty on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that religious gatherings could resume in the state, but pastor Kyle Rains said it would still be improper to resume in-person worship at this time. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Kyle Rains, the lead pastor at New Life Church, said it does not feel right to reopen their doors so suddenly.

"We do not feel like it is the right time for us to be open," Rains said. "We certainly do not want to be the first thing to open up."

Rains said their smaller space would make it difficult to maintain social distancing guidelines while also serving the more than a hundred people that attend their service each week. However, he said they are working on an alternate plan.

"What we are doing is making a plan to try and do a soft reopen sometime around the 17th," Rains said.

For them, that would mean removing most of their chairs, creating overflow areas in the basement and the lobby of the building next door, and potentially offering an additional service on Saturday evenings.

They also plan on continuing with online services.

"Part of that soft reopen for us would mean continuing to do those services online so that those who do not feel comfortable can still participate," Rains said.

For Rains, not opening up immediately is their way of following their Christian values.

"This is a health crisis and I cannot think of anything more Christian than trying to protect those who are marginalized and people that have weakened immune systems," Rains said.