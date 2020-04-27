Elkader company redesigns personal protective equipment for health professionals

Fire Farm Lighting in Elkader typically creates custom lighting for hotels and restaurants, but they have focused their attention on other products during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Face shields made by Fire Farm Lighting in Elkader sit on a table on Monday, April 27, 2020. The company, which normally makes custom lighting for hotels and restaurants, is using a laser-cutting process that allows them to manufacture the shields faster than with a 3D printer. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Adam Pollock, founder and owner of Fire Farm Lighting, said the exposure to different materials and unusual designs has prepared them to make a shift in production.

"This allowed us to pivot very quickly into making PPE," Pollock said.

The initial idea was to use 3D printers to create face shields for health professionals but he says he found a way to make more equipment faster.

"It would take at least three hours to make a band with 3D printing and then you still have to cut the face shield attached to it," Pollock said. "With this laser cutting process we can cut them in less than a minute per piece and we can have them bagged within two minutes."

Pollock said he estimates they can make around 1,000 face shields per day. They are not only trying to design face shields but also redesign them.

These face shields can be put on as a hat which means people would avoid touching the area that covers the face. Also, the plastic can be cleaned, reused, and disinfected and the plastic headband puts barely any pressure on your head. Pollock said these measures were taken to meet health professionals' needs.

They are also redesigning intubation enclosures, allowing them to be stored flat and enlarging the holes so it is easier for people's hands to work inside.

Pollock said he hopes to be able to donate the equipment in the future, but for now, it's not possible.

"We would love to be in a position to donate them, however for us to survive and to be able to continue making them we have to purchase the material and the labor and pay our employees to make them," Pollock said. "We are charging the lowest fee we can to keep our doors open and get the face shields out the door."