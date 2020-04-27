349 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths in Iowa on Monday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 349 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and an additional 9 deaths.

Those additions bring the total of confirmed cases in the state to 5,868 and 127 total death. 38,150 people have been tested and 2,021 of the confirmed cases have recovered.

The deaths occurred in Black Hawk, Bremer, Dubuque, Polk, Poweshiek and Washington Counties.

There are 300 patients hospitalized, with 31 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 100 of the patients are in the ICU and 58 are on ventilators. The state has 699 ventilators available.

For more information click here.

Gov. Reynolds' expects to give more updates about reopening the state during her weekday press conferences. Monday's press conference has been pushed back to 11:30 a.m.