City councils struggle to put together city budgets amid pandemic

The Dubuque City Council has approved a city budget for the next fiscal year. They got an extension on the original deadline of the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brad Cavanagh, a City Council member, said that, when they first got the city budget presentation in mid-February, they were expecting a slight property tax increase, but that has changed due to the virus.

"The challenge for us is that we do not know what revenue is going to look like and we do not entirely know what expenses are going to look like," he said.

The new budget stipulates there will not be an increase in city property tax payments and there will be a slight decrease in monthly garbage bills. However, Cavanagh said all of the projects presented on the budget are on hold.

"The city manager is going to carefully watch whether we have the funds to get that done," he said.

In nearby Peosta, Whitney Baethke, the City Administrator, is also considering how tax revenue will impact next year's budget. She said smaller towns, like Peosta, are fortunate in this situation because they do not rely on casino revenue or hotel-motel taxes.

Even though they are not planning on re-filing their city budget, she said they will have to adapt.

"We do not want to downgrade our services at all so we are trying to find some minimal impact items that we can shuffle around and press pause on just for the moment to make sure we stay on solid footing," she said.

Some of those services include public safety, water service, and recreation, something she mentioned families are looking for during these trying times.

"We are trying to meet needs we just need to pivot and do them differently than we used to, unfortunately," she added.

