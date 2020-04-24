Johnson County SEATS now requiring all riders to wear a mask

Johnson County SEATS is now requiring all transit riders over the age of 2 to wear a face mask or covering on all SEATS busses to protect drivers and other riders during the pandemic.

Exceptions include those who have documentation from a medical professional that excuses them from the requirement. The masks/coverings can be cloth, surgical or N95 masks.

Johnson County SEATS said it reserves the authority to deny transportation to anyone refusing to wear a face mask.

The county also reminds residents that travel on public transit should be used only for essential trips to work, grocery shopping, or healthcare related trips.

All SEATS bus drivers are also required to wear masks.

For more information click here.