High school student comes up with temporary solution for struggling dairy farmers

Dairy farmers in Wisconsin have seen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their farms firsthand.

Laurie Runde, a farmer in Southwest Wisconsin, said many farmers are having to throw away milk because they have nowhere to send it to.

"Restaurants are closed and kids aren’t in school so because of that there’s milk that isn’t being used," she said. "It’s just becoming more of a challenge."

Austin Ingersoll, a high school junior in the Southwestern Community School District, came up with the idea of donating a gallon of milk to every family who participates in the district's grab and go meals.

"It’s good for me to know I can support the dairy industry and my community," Ingersoll said.

When Runde first heard of this idea, she knew her 4H Hazel Green Clever Clovers group had to jump in.

"We decided that our 4h club would donate enough money to offer 105 gallons of milk to our school district this week," she said.

Runde added that she believes more people in Wisconsin would join the initiative if they knew about it.

"We’re kicking off a May Milk Challenge suggesting to other groups to possibly challenge people in their community to do this," she said.

The goal of the campaign, titled '#IDairyYou', is to raise enough money to fund the project for at least the next six weeks. That is how long the school district's grab and go meal program is scheduled to last for.

"It is kind of something fun to do and we hope it will help get more milk out there," Runde mentioned.