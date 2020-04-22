UnityPoint-Finley donates sewn mats and pillows to Dubuque Rescue Mission

Members of UnityPoint-Finley Hospital's Babka Surgery Center in Dubuque sewed sleeping mats and pillows for the Dubuque Rescue Mission.

Angela Kirby, an operating room nurse at the center, said the staff wanted to find a way to give back to the community by using their sewing talents.

To create the sleeping mats and pillows they used blue wrap, which is what they use to make equipment at the hospital water and heat resistant.​

"All of that we use but can't recycle, so it all piles up and we decided what better way to give back to the community than to make them into something worthwhile," Kirby said.

The Rescue Mission's Executive Director says they'll most likely give out these donations to people who decide to leave the Rescue Mission to live outside once the weather gets warmer.​