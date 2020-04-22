People with Down Syndrome at higher risk from COVID-19, leading to more disruption to life

According to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, many people with Down Syndrome are considered high risk for complications related to COVID-19.

Bill Stumpf, right, with his son, Kyle, left. Kyle has Down Syndrome, which puts him at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19, leading to more disruptions to his daily life than some other people may be facing. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

For this reason, Bill Stumpf decided his son, Kyle, who has a history of pneumonia, should stay home instead of continuing his usual work schedule in Papa John's.

Bill said he is worried that, when this is over, the transition back to work will only be possible if he can keep his job coach, which is something he is not certain will be available once the pandemic is over.​

"It is a little concerning because when he gets back we may have to do some retraining and have some more involved job coaching but who knows if it is going to be there," Bill said.

Bill added that he is trying to have Kyle maintain a busy schedule while staying at home. He is worried that taking him out of his normal routine could affect him later down the line.

The virus has also put physical distance between their father-son relationship.​ Bill says he and his son like to express their affection to each other by hugging, something they have stopped doing to avoid any possibility of infecting each other.

Bill works as a nurse and started showing symptoms of the coronavirus, but he was tested and it was negative.​That scare only affirmed why he has to be vigilant about the extreme measures he is taking on days he works.​

But on his days off, he's making up for lost time with his son.​

He said he hopes future COVID-19 legislation includes help for those with Down Syndrome.​