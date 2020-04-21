Hospitals see effects of canceling non-essential procedures because of virus pandemic

Hospitals in Eastern Iowa have really been economically impacted by having to cancel non-essential surgeries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The entrance to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center in Manchester on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Officials at the hospital said that revenues have taken a significant hit due to the prohibition on non-essential surgery during the coronavirus pandemic. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

UnityPoint Health announced today that it is temporarily furloughing employees in areas that have either limited work or no work at all. Aside from that, executives and members of the management branch will take up to a 15 percent salary reduction.

These measures go into effect on Sunday, April 26. It is still unknown how long they will last.

A representative with Regional Medical Center in Manchester told KCRG-TV9 that revenues are currently less than half the normal volume.

According to the representative, the center has received some stimulus funds to help cover costs during this time. However, the funds will not fully replace the shortfall in revenues.